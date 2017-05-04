Hattiesburg Gander Mountain closing

The store does not have an official date for closure. Source: WDAM

Store closing signs were hung outside the Hattiesburg Gander Mountain Thursday morning.

A manager was not available to speak with our reporters, but employees did say they were not given an exact date for closure.

Items are marked down at 20 percent, and there is still large amounts of inventory in the store.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March and announced that they were closing 162 stores. The stores were in 11 different states.

There is no confirmation at this time if the Hattiesburg store was one of the stores being closed due to the bankruptcy.

