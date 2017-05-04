Southern Miss Ranked as Nation’s No. 1 Military-Friendly Online College

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi has been ranked as the nation’s top “Military-Friendly Online College” as determined by AffordableCollegesOnline.org in its 2017 ratings.

Researchers and higher education experts collected and analyzed data from every accredited post secondary institution in the United States to find the online colleges with the most notable balance of academic rigor, military student services, program variety, and affordability.

Through its Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, USM provides several educational options for veterans, service members and their dependents, including more than 45 online degree and certificate programs. USM has an Air Force ROTC program, plus a Military/Veterans Bachelor of Science in Nursing (VBSN) pathway degree, with a curriculum designed for former and active-duty service members.

The University participates in the Leadership Scholar Program, which works to expedite admission to non-profit four-year colleges for Marines. USM also provides work-study jobs for veteran student workers, and connects veterans with other scholarship opportunities.

“We are grateful to be recognized as the top Military-Friendly Online College which recognizes the many opportunities we provide for veterans, service members and their families in search of higher education learning,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Jeff Hammond, who directs the USM center. “USM continues to make significant strides in offering online programs and opportunities that support the military community, and their respective educational interests. At USM we consider it a tremendous honor to serve those who have so well served us.”

To see the full rankings by AffordableCollegesOnline.org visit: http://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/military-online-colleges/#best-college-ranking#best-college-ranking

To learn more at the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, call 601.266.4629 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/military-veterans. The University of Southern Mississippi offers both undergraduate and graduate programs fully online. To learn more, visit https://online.usm.edu/.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.