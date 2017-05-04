Sunny weather returns Friday into the weekend.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy weather today with highs in the 60s.

Mostly clear tonight and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

A very nice stretch of sunny weather is on tap for the weekend into the middle of next week.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

A gradual warming trend begins by Sunday.