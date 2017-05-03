Seminary baseball facility 'decoration' believed to be senior prank

Apparently, an early case of senior-itis hit the Seminary High School baseball facility recently.

Arnetta Crosby, superintendent of the Covington County School District, said an extensive tee-peeing of the baseball diamond was believed to be a prank.

“I think we have senior pranks getting an early start,” Crosby said Wednesday afternoon. “You had toilet tissue rolled all over the field.”

Crosby said no material damage was done to the diamond, dugouts or bleachers.

“Everything’s fine, except for the (toilet) paper,” she said.

Seminary high school principal Jon Chancellor referred questions to the district office.

With consecutive, two-game sweeps in the opening rounds of the Class 3A state baseball playoffs, the Bulldogs (18-7) are braced for a third-round matchup this weekend with St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School (24-7).

The first game of the best-of-three series is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Seminary, with the second game scheduled for Jackson on Friday.

Seminary was knocked out of the 2016 baseball playoffs by St. Andrew’s in pair of close games, and according to a picture posted on Facebook, a handwritten sign left amid the tissue refers to last season.

“I don’t think anybody from St. Andrew’s participated in it,” Crosby said.

Crosby said she still had people looking into the situation, and that the district intended to track any end-of-the-school year antics.

“I’ve got people investigating it, and we’re going to stay on top of it,” Crosby said. “But I think it’s senior pranks, just kids, getting an early start.”

