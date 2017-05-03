LPD: Missing woman found safe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LPD: Missing woman found safe

Courtney R. Coleman Courtney R. Coleman
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A missing woman has been found safe Wednesday, according to the Laurel Police Department.

Courtney R. Coleman, 26, was reported missing on April 22. 

