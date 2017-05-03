HPD investigating armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Tuesday night armed robbery.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on South 17th Avenue.

“The victim stated that a black male suspect displayed a handgun and took the victim’s iPhone 6S and Fitbit tracker,” according to a press release from HPD. “The victim also stated there were two other black male suspects, but they did not display any weapons.”

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

