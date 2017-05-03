HHS looking to raise $20K for new band uniforms

Hattiesburg High School needs some help from the community to replace the band's 10-year-old uniforms.

The school is looking for sponsors and donors to help raise $20,000 for new uniforms.

HHS Band Director David Walker said band members are like ambassadors of the school.

"The need is extremely great for new uniforms here at Hattiesburg High School. Most of the students would love to be completely uniformed when they go out.Self-confidence would be raised, School spirit would be raised, it would be a lot of positive things that would go on."

The uniforms will be purchased through the Hattiesburg Public School Foundation, and donations are tax deductible.

