Verdict reached in Joanie Calloway trial

Two Hattiesburg Police officers lost their lives May 9, 2015.

A suspect charged in connection to the slayings of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 will start her trial this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury reached a verdict in the Joanie Calloway trial in Oxford.

After the jury deliberated for less than an hour, Calloway, 24, was found guilty for attempted accessory after the fact to capital murder and hindering prosecution in the deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015.

Calloway was sentenced to 20 years for the accessory charge and five years for hindering prosecution, and those sentences will run consecutively.

In 2015, Calloway was charged in connection to the slayings of HPD officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

Twelfth District Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted a change of venue request in January.

Calloway was the first suspect to stand trial for the murders.

