HPSD announces new HHS principal, asst. superintendent

Hattiesburg Public Schools have announced two new additions to the district.

Michael Battle has been chosen as the Assistant superintendent for HPSD. Eric Boney was chosen as the new principal for Hattiesburg High School.

Battle is the current principal at Gulfport Central High School, and Boney is the assistant principal at Petal High School.

About Michael Battle:

Michael Battle has fifteen plus years in the education profession. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science, Master of Science Degree in Political Science, with an emphasis in American Politics, Public Law, and Public Administration. Dr. Battle also holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Education Administration and Supervision from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Prior to being selected as Assistant Superintendent of the Hattiesburg Public School District, he served five years as a teacher in the Hattiesburg Public School District at Mary Bethune and N.R. Burger Middle School. In 2004, Dr. Battle was named Assistant Principal of Gulfport High School, and within four years was named Principal of Gulfport Central Middle School where is currently completing his ninth year. As Principal of Gulfport Central Middle School, Dr.

Battle has served on numerous district level planning and hiring committees to include the Southern Association of Colleges and School (SACS), district design team, and human resource committees to hire various district wide administrators to include building level administrators, director of federal programs, and the director of the department of instructional programs. He also was named Gulfport School District Administrator of the Year during the 2012-2013 school term. In addition, Dr. Battle during that same year served as the mentor to two first year Assistant Principals who were also selected as Assistant Principals of the Year for the Gulfport School District.

However, Dr. Battle believes that the most enduring accomplishments during his tenure as Principal of Gulfport Central Middle School has been that Central Middle School, through the hard work of students, parents and teachers, has strengthened its position on the Gulf Coast as an academically sound and progressive institution of learning hosting numerous schools and school districts as they pursue more information regarding innovative instructional practices. Gulfport Central Middle School, one of two middle schools within the Gulfport School District, leads the way in innovative instructional practices needed to meet the socioeconomic needs of the 21st century student by preparing them to compete in a global market place.

Dr. Battle is married to Fanneta Battle, a Major in the United States Army. They are the proud parents of Sloane Elizabeth Battle.

About Erik Boney:

Eric K. Boney has worked in the Petal School District for 14 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Rehabilitation Services, Master’s Degree in Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is currently enrolled and pursuing a Specialist Degree in Instructional Leadership from William Carey University.

Prior to becoming assistant principal at the Petal High School in 2003, he was an 8th grade history teacher at N.R. Burger Middle School and served as the department chair while there. Mr. Boney has participated as a member of the district strategic planning committee and numerous other teams in the Petal School District. Mr. Boney has headed initiatives such as closing the achievement gap and multicultural committee at Petal High School. He has served as keynote speaker for Petal’s Veteran’s Day and Black History Programs.

Mr. Boney has been a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for 27 years and has attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He is a member of the 75th Training Command Gulf Division as Observer Controller/Trainer. He has served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2011-12 LTC Boney served as the Logistic Task Force Commander for AFSB, 401st Army Field Support Brigade in Afghanistan.

Mr. Boney believes that all students can learn and good teaching is the key to student achievement.

Both Boney and Battle will begin in the 2017-2018 school year.

