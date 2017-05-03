Laurel City Council issues $4 million in bonds for water/sewer repair

Laurel residents will soon see stepped up efforts to repair, replace and improve the city's aging water and sewer system.

"(Residents) may be upset at some of the detours, but they will definitely see an uptick in the activity with water and sewer," said Johnny Magee, mayor of Laurel.

That's because the Laurel City Council Tuesday approved a resolution to issue up to $4 million in combined water and sewer system revenue bonds.

It is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the city's infrastructure.

Laurel mayor Johnny Magee says the bonds will be paid off through higher water and sewer rates.

Over the last few years, the city has increased those rates by about 3 percent each year.

"It will be paid back with that increase that we did on the water and sewer and so, it helps us to get to the point that we need to be, which is replacing all the water and all the sewer lines throughout the city of Laurel," Magee said.

Magee said completion of the project could take up to 25 years.

He also said this was the best time to issue the bonds because of favorable interest rates.

