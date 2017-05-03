PCS seniors place school for sale on Craigslist as senior prank

Presbyterian Christian High School seniors placed their school for sale on Craigslist as a senior prank. Source: Craigslist.

The 2017 graduating senior class of Presbyterian Christian High School in Hattiesburg wanted to leave the school as legends.

On Wednesday, a Craigslist ad was posted, putting the high school up for sale for $2,017.

WDAM 7 contacted the school, and they confirmed the ad was a senior prank, and they are working to get the ad removed.

The description for the for-sale ad was meticulously thought out, and the pranksters made sure to highlight all school's great features.

The ad touts the football field, basketball court and six bathrooms on the school's campus.

The seniors also listed the 225 parking spaces, eight water fountains and cafeteria as amenities for potential buyers.

The school seemed in good spirits about the prank.

So if you are in the market for a private school, you'll have to look somewhere else.

