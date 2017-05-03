Immanuel Baptist Church hosting emergency preparedness event - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Immanuel Baptist Church hosting emergency preparedness event

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) – Immanuel Baptist Church's emergency preparedness event takes place May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 510 Weathersby Road, across from Turtle Creek Mall.  James Smith, director of emergency management in Lamar County, is among the guest speakers.  For more details, call the church at 601-264-2427. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly