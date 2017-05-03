Mississippi high school students compete in state business plan competition

Thirty five high school finalists were invited to pitch their entrepreneurial business plans at the 10th Annual Southern Entrepreneurship Program State Business Plan Competition.

Students competed in two divisions: startup and concept. Finalists with a startup plan have made a profit from their business plan, while students with concept plans are still in the idea phase.

Joe Donovan, Mississippi's Director of Entrepreneurial Development, said he's seen students grow successful business from pitch competitions like this one.

"We have a tremendous talent pool in Mississippi, that unfortunately we don't recognize enough," said Donovan. "We're working on supporting that."

The first prize winner for the startup plan took home $750, and the student with the best concept idea was awarded $500. A $1,000 dollar prize was given to a student that made the most profit from a $10 investment during the school year.

