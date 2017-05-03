Laurel Police warn of new phone scam

Laurel Police are warning residents about a new phone scam involving an unknown caller who identifies himself as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service. Source: WDAM

Laurel Police are warning residents about a new phone scam involving an unknown caller who identifies himself as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service.

They said the caller tells residents they owe money to the IRS and they will be arrested by police if they don't pay.

The caller attempts to get personal information and tries to get payment via wire transfer, debit card or prepaid credit card.

Police said the IRS does not make these kinds of calls.

They said the IRS also has a page dedicated to these types of scams on its website.

Police said they've received numerous calls about the scam, but said no one has yet been victimized by it.

