LPD domestic call leads to recovery of stolen weapons

Laurel Police said about $12,000 worth of stolen weapons have been recovered in an investigation that began with a domestic call at the Super 8 Motel last Friday morning. Source: WDAM

A police response to a domestic disturbance at a Laurel motel has led to the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and the arrest of four people.

Laurel Police said about $12,000 worth of stolen weapons have been recovered in an investigation that began with a domestic call at the Super 8 Motel last Friday morning.

Investigators said Eric Holifield, of Meridian, and Debra Bonner, of Wayne County, were arrested during that disturbance.

Holifield was charged with domestic assault and possession of heroin.

Bonner was charged with a misdemeanor.

Officers said they later learned the Ford truck the couple was driving was allegedly stolen from a residence in Winfield, Louisiana.

They also discovered several rifles and handguns, along with tools and electronics, were also taken from that home.

Investigators said Holifield and Bonner will face auto theft and burglary charges in Louisiana in connection with the theft of those items.

"Initially (Holifield and Bonner) denied it, but after we started tearing away their story, they admitted that yes, they were down there visiting Ms. Bonner's mother and the next door neighbor happens to be the individual whose home was burglarized," said Cpl. Jake Driskell of the Laurel Police Department's narcotics division.

Officers have also arrested two other people in connection with the stolen firearms.

Rodgers Quin Walters, of Laurel, and Joseph Scott Evans, of Ovett, have both been charged with possession of stolen property.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.