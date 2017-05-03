Forecast: Severe weather expected in the Pine Belt tonight.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone.

A rather complicated weather system will impact the Pine Belt during the next 24 hours.

At this time most of the area should remain dry through the day although an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

It appears the best chance for showers, severe thunderstorms, very heavy rain and maybe an isolated tornado will be tonight and then into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Please keep your weather radios on today, tonight and into Thursday morning.

We will continue to monitor the progress of the system and give you frequent updates and timing and specific threats become clearer.

The good news is that Friday into weekend looks great!

Stay tuned!