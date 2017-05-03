Future Stars Event Set for Thursday at Southern Miss

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the winners of the William T. Gower Scholarship Competition in its last concert of the season, Future Stars, on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

This year the annual Gower Concerto Competition features string, piano, and vocal soloists. Each year the orchestra honors the memory of William T. Gower, a renowned woodwind performer, teacher, and conductor of the Southern Miss Symphony, by awarding three superb musicians a performance with the USM Symphony on the Future Stars concert.

The Future Stars winners featured Thursday night include: Peruvian bassist, Nathaniel De la Cruz, who will perform portions of the Giovanni Bottesini Bass Concerto, No. 2; American soprano, Michelle Lange, who will perform beautiful opera arias by Charles Gounod and Johann Strauss II; Peruvian violinist, Ludwing Gonzales, who will perform the first movement of the well known Violin Concerto by Jean Sibelius, and Mississippi-born pianist, Kaleb Davis, who will perform Franz Liszt’s virtuosic Totentanz (Dance of the Dead).

Dr. Ivan Del Prado will conduct the concerto portion of the concert. The second half of the concert, conducted by Dr. Gregory Fuller, features the USM Choirs in Arturs Maskats' Lacrimosa and Igor Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms.

Tickets are available through Southern Miss Ticket Office; 800.844.8425, 601.266.5418 or www.southernmisstickets.com. For questions, please contact the USM Symphony and Southern Opera and Musical Theatre office at 601.266.4001.

