Two Pine Belt municipal races heading to runoff

Two Pine Belt municipal races will be decided by a runoff.

The first race will be the Columbia Ward 2 Alderman race.

The primary results for that race are as follows:

Jason Stringer (R) 180 votes, 45 percent

Robert "Booger" Sandifer (R) 123 votes, 30 percent

Mike Kuykendall (R) 83 votes, 21 percent

Tyler L. Berry (R) 18 votes, 4 percent

The second race will be the Laurel Ward 7 city council race.

The primary results for that race are as follows:

Anthony Paul Page (D) 101 votes, 36 percent

David Wash (D) 99 votes, 35 percent

Charlotte Graham (D) 84 votes, 30 percent

The Collins mayoral race may be determined by affidavit and absentee ballots, but also could potentially head to a runoff. We will learn the official results of this race in the morning.

Runoff elections will be on May 16.

