Two Pine Belt municipal races heading to runoff

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Two Pine Belt municipal races will be decided by a runoff. 

The first race will be the Columbia Ward 2 Alderman race.

The primary results for that race are as follows:

  • Jason Stringer (R) 180 votes, 45 percent
  •  Robert "Booger" Sandifer (R) 123 votes, 30 percent
  •  Mike Kuykendall (R) 83 votes, 21 percent
  •  Tyler L. Berry (R) 18 votes, 4 percent

The second race will be the Laurel Ward 7 city council race. 

The primary results for that race are as follows:

  •  Anthony Paul Page (D) 101 votes, 36 percent
  •  David Wash (D) 99 votes, 35 percent
  •  Charlotte Graham (D) 84 votes, 30 percent

The Collins mayoral race may be determined by affidavit and absentee ballots, but also could potentially head to a runoff. We will learn the official results of this race in the morning. 

Runoff elections will be on May 16. 

