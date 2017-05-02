Third annual FestivalSouth Film Expo to run June 4-7

The Magnolia State will be featured prominently on the big screen at the 2017 FestivalSouth Film Expo.

Organizers say nearly all of the 14 films in this year's line up were either shot in Mississippi or had a Mississippi director.

The third annual expo takes place June 4-7 and all films will be screened at the Grand Theater.

This year's expo celebrates Mississippi's bicentennial and honors Mississippi native and Muppets creator Jim Henson.

"We have family dramas, we have thrillers, we have action films, we have documentary," said Miles Doleac, expo director. "We really do feel like there's something for everybody in this year's lineup, whatever your tastes may be, we hope you'll come out and join us at the Grand."

Opening night of the expo is dedicated to the horror genre.

Films shot in West Point and Charleston, Mississippi will be shown that evening.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.