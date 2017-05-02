Missing Jones County woman found safe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Missing Jones County woman found safe

Tina Ferguson/Photo credit: JCSD Tina Ferguson/Photo credit: JCSD
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman reported missing in Jones County has been found safe, according to authorities. 

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tina Ferguson, 39, was last seen on April 17, and authorities found her safe Tuesday, May 2. 

