Police advising drivers to slow down this summer

It is May in the Pine belt, and school is almost out for the summer. The Laurel Police Department wants to remind drivers to stay aware and to share the road.

Children will soon be out of school and playing outside. Laurel Police Captain Jerome Jackson said one of the most important things for drivers to do is follow the speed limit.

“Make sure you adhere to the speed zones, especially in the residential areas in the city, and also in the rural areas because children are outside playing,” Jackson said.

If you know that children are in the area, driving carefully can save a life.

“Just be mindful, and slow down a little bit more. Maybe even drive under the speed limit to ensure that our children are safe,” Jackson said.

The same can be said for cyclist on the road. It is important to share the road with those who choose bicycles as a means of transportation.

“It’s very important to make sure that you allow these people to be able to travel up and down the road,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.