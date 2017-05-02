Man arrested for meth in Jones County

Narcotics officials believe the methamphetamine was intended to be sold in Jones County. It had an estimated street value of $30,000./Photo credit: JCSD

This is a news release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

On the evening of May 1, 2017, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 84 West headed toward Laurel, after the driver violated Mississippi’s “Move Over” Law.

The driver, later identified as Jamie D. Wheat, 41 of Laurel, did not slow down nor change lanes when traveling beside a Mississippi Highway Patrolman, who had pulled over another vehicle for a traffic violation.

When stopped, Wheat gave indicators that caused the deputy concern and suspicion. The deputy retrieved his K9 officer Zedd for a check of the vehicle. K9 Zedd gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During the search, a vacuum-sealed bag with over one pound of suspected methamphetamine was discovered. Wheat was taken into custody.

Narcotics officials believe the methamphetamine was intended to be sold in Jones County. It had an estimated street value of $30,000.

At the time of his arrest, Wheat was out on bond for an arrest in August 2016 for Trafficking Methamphetamine. He is charged now with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Vehicle: Failure to Yield to Police/Emergency.

Bond for his most recent charge was set at $25,000 by Judge Billie Graham. His previous bond was also revoked.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.