Some Waynesboro voters face precinct confusion

Some Waynesboro voters were confused when it came to their voting precincts Tuesday.

WDAM 7 received several calls that voters were showing up to Wayne Middle School to vote, but were told they were at the wrong precinct.

According to Waynesboro City Clerk Theresa Seawright, these voters are confusing their county precinct with their city precinct.

"All four wards vote at the city auditorium," Seawright said.

If you are confused about your precinct location, click here and put in your zipcode to find out your polling location.

