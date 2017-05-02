No primary elections for Town of Sandersville - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

No primary elections for Town of Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

The Town of Sandersville wants residents to know that there will be no primary election voting Tuesday. 

According to the city clerk, the town will only have a general election because there are no republican or democratic primaries this year. 

Residents are encouraged to come out and vote on June 6. 

