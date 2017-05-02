Victim identified in fatal SUV vs. 18 wheeler accident

One person is dead after an accident in Jones County Monday afternoon. Source: JCFC

A two vehicle accident involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon left one person dead.

The Jones County coroner confirmed that Carla Jeanette Price, 59 of Ellisville died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 84 West near the intersection of Soso Big Creek Road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders found a red SUV to the shoulder of the road with extensive damage to its passenger side, and an 18-wheeler in the median with damage to its front-end.

Initial firefighters on scene stated that the adult female driver of the SUV was unresponsive and that they immediately began life saving procedures.

The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to be uninjured.

The accident took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway, and traffic was slowed to one lane while emergency operations and vehicle recovery took place.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Coroner's Office, Jones County District Attorney's Office, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

