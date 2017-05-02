Forecast: Severe weather may return late Wednesday.

Good morning Pine Belt!

Another mainly sunny and warm day is forecast for the entire area with highs mainly in the mid 80s.

A new storm system will impact the area on Wednesday and Wednesday night with some severe possible. We are still working on all of the details of this system but please make sure your weather radios are working properly Wednesday and Wednesday night into early Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon the threat of any severe will be well east of our area.

Sunny and cooler weather returns for Thursday afternoon into the weekend.