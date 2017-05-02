High school baseball playoffs - 3rd round matchups - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

High school baseball playoffs - 3rd round matchups

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg junior Dexter Jordan (20) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the Tigers' 15-5 win over South Jones in round two of the class 5A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM Hattiesburg junior Dexter Jordan (20) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the Tigers' 15-5 win over South Jones in round two of the class 5A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

With the second round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs concluding on Monday, here's a look at the third round match-ups for Pine Belt area teams:

Class 2A

Taylorsville vs. Madison St. Joe

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Madison St. Joe.

Richton vs. Loyd Star

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Loyd Star.

Class 3A

Seminary vs. St. Andrew's

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Seminary.

West Marion vs. Franklin County

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Franklin County.

Class 4A

Northeast Jones vs. Northeast Lauderdale

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Northeast Lauderdale.

Class 5A

Hattiesburg vs. West Harrison

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at West Harrison.

Pearl River Central vs. Long Beach

  • Game one is scheduled for Thursday at Pearl River Central.

Class 6A

Oak Grove vs. Biloxi

  • Game on is scheduled for Thursday at Oak Grove.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly