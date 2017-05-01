William Carey baseball to host NAIA regional

William Carey was named one of nine schools to host an opening-round NAIA regional starting May 15.

"We found out a few minutes ago that we would be one of the nine opening round sites and that's just a great thing for our team, for our community, for our school," said William Carey head coach Bobby Halford. "Especially because of all that's gone on with the tornado and being able to weather through the storm and having all the different groups that were here that have supported us. Very big for our program."

The No. 23 Crusaders (36-15, 17-7 SSAC) finished the regular season with a sweep of Stillman College over the weekend.

William Carey enters Wednesday's opening-round of the SSAC Tournament as the three-seed against Blue Mountain College. The Crusaders won the season series - two games to three - over Blue Mountain in early April.

"Want to win the conference, get another championship ring," said William Carey senior catcher Tyler Graves. "And be the number one seed and that will help out in our hosting regional too."

