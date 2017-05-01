Scott Berry talks USM's comeback win over MTSU

Lightning struck and Southern Miss was stuck, waiting two hours and two minutes to resume its Sunday contest with Middle Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles trailed the Blue Raiders 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning when the weather delay occurred.

Perhaps, that jolt of lightning gave USM the spark it needed. The Eagles scored eight runs in the ninth to notch a come-from-behind 13-9 win and series sweep over Middle Tennessee. Southern Miss began the road series with an eight-run first inning in Friday's 14-7 win over MTSU.

"Well we started the series with an eight run inning on Friday and we ended it in the top of the ninth in the third game," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "I think what's kind of amazing, up to that point we had really not gotten it going. And then for us, after that break it was like a new life and a new opportunity and a fresh start in a very, very short pressure situation to get it done. But hats off to our guys and the way they were able to come out and do it. I think more than anything that it reassured myself and the belief in this team that they just don't quit. They just keep playing."

Sunday's win improved USM's Conference USA road record this season to 11-1, a program-best.

Senior Dylan Burdeaux's two-run single in the ninth inning drove in the go-ahead run and marked Burdeaux's 270th hit, tying Todd Nace for sixth all-time in Southern Miss history. Freshman Matt Wallner's two-run homer in the ninth inning notched his 14th of the year which is a new USM freshman record.

The Eagles No. 9 hitter, LeeMarcus Boyd, was named C-USA co-hitter of the week after registering at least two hits in all four games this week.

Southern Miss (34-12, 16-5 C-USA) remains atop the conference standings following the weekend. The Golden Eagles host the No. 2 team in C-USA, Florida Atlantic, in a three-game series starting Friday.

