USM's Boyd named C-USA Co-Hitter of the Week

University of Southern Mississippi junior shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd was named Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week.

Boyd, a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, recorded two hits in each of USM’s four games last week, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He scored seven runs and drove in six as the Golden Eagles went 4-0 with a win at University of South Alabama and a weekend C-USA sweep at Middle Tennessee State University.

Boyd, who bats ninth in USM’s order, drove in three runs at South Alabama and doubled in each of the games at MTSU. His six RBIs gave him 35 runs batted in on the season, ranking fourth on the team.

The C-USA award was the first of Boyd’s USM career, as he became the third Golden Eagle to earn hitter of the week honors this spring, joining Matt Wallner and Mason Irby.

No. 20 USM (34-12, 16-5 C-USA), which sits atop the conference standings by a game, squares off with second-place Florida Atlantic University (29-13-1, 15-6) at Taylor Park this weekend.

