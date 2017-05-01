List of players from Mississippi colleges getting chance in NFL - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

List of players from Mississippi colleges getting chance in NFL

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Here is a list of drafted players/undrafted National Football League free agent signees from Mississippi colleges:

University of Southern Mississippi

Undrafted free agent signees

  • Dylan Bradley, DL, Minnesota Vikings
  • Will Freeman, OL, Atlanta Falcons
  • Nick Mullens, QB, San Francisco 49ers
  • Cameron Tom, OL, New Orleans Saints
  • University of Mississippi

Draftees

1st round

  • Evan Grant, TE (New York Giants)

6th round

  • Derrick Jones, DB, New York Jets
  • D.J. Jones, DT, San Francisco 49ers

7th round

  • Rob Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos

Undrafted free agent signees

  • Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Baltimore Ravens
  • Tony Bridges, DB, Seattle
  • Fadol Brown, DE, Oakland Raiders
  • Carlos Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens
  • Akeem Judd, RB, Tennessee Titans
  • Jeremy Liggins, OT, Seattle Seahawks
  • Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Miami Dolphins

Mississippi State University

Draftee

6th round

  • Justin Senior, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Undrafted free agent signees

  • Nelson Adams, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Richie Brown, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Jonathan Calvin, DE/OLB, Green Bay Packers
  • Nick James, DT, Detroit Lions
  • Fred Ross, WR, Carolina Panthers

Mississippi College

Undrafted free agent signee

  • Chris Lyles, DB, Indianapolis Colts

Northeast Mississippi Community College

Undrafted free agent signee

  • Daniel Ross, DL, Houston Texans

