"The Honor Roll" stops in Hattiesburg to honor fallen officers

"The Honor Roll" stopped in the Hub City Monday to honor two of Hattiesburg's fallen officers.

Over a dozen cyclists rolled into downtown Hattiesburg around 4:30 p.m. Monday, stopping at the memorial for Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.

The officers were shot during a traffic stop near 4th Street and Ryan Street in May of 2015, they later died of their injuries. Nine people have been charged in connection with their deaths.

"The Honor Roll" is put on by the group "COPS," or Concerns for Police Survivors. The cyclists are federal, state and local law enforcement officers from across the country.

Special Agent Ellen Pierson, from Homeland Security Investigations, said the miles are in memory of their fallen comrades.

"Pay tribute to their sacrifice and make sure their families know their sacrifices do not go unnoticed," said Pierson. "We choose different parts of the country to honor officers killed in those areas to meet every family we can to show that we still love them and honor the fallen."

Pierson said the group started in Covington, Louisiana Monday morning around 7 a.m., riding through Lumberton and Purvis before stopping at the memorial for Officers Deen and Tate. Pierson said the group averages about a 100 miles a day.

"There's the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. I have 16 friends currently on the wall, I hope I never have another friend," said Pierson. "But every year, approximately 100 officers are killed in the line of duty. This year was 163 and all those name will be memorialized on May 15, National Law Enforcement Officers Day."

Pierson said from Hattiesburg, the group will make its way to Nashville, Tennessee. This is all in a path to the final stop in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.