Shady Grove Utility District issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
JONES COUNTY (WDAM) –  The Shady Grove Utility District issues a boil water notice for customers with homes north of Upper Hamilton Hill Road on Shady Grove Moss Road and Sharon-Moss Road.  If you have questions, contact the utility at shadygroveutdst@comcast.net or 601-428-0311.

