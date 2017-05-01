Jury selection for Joanie Calloway underway in Oxford

Two suspects charged in the May 2015 shooting death of two Hattiesburg Police Officers were served indictments and arraigned in court Monday afternoon.

One year after two Hattiesburg Police officers were killed during a traffic stop, the wheels of justice are still turning.

A suspect involved in the murder of two Hattiesburg police officers has been granted a change of venue.

A suspect charged in connection to the slayings of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 will start her trial this week.

Jury selection began Tuesday in Oxford for suspect Joanie Calloway.

Twelfth District Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted a change of venue request in January.

Calloway is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and first degree hindering prosecution.

She remains free on a $75,000 bond.

Calloway is the first suspect to stand trial for the murders.

