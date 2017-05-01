Leakesville receives federal grant to expand shipbuilding industry

Leakesville will receive a federal grant that will expand the region's ship-building and marine industries and create more jobs.

On Monday the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration announced that it is is awarding a $909,686 grant to the Greene County Board of Supervisors of Leakesville, Miss. to expand an existing workforce training center. The center provides necessary workforce training in support of the region's ship-building and marine industries, according to a press release from the EDA.

The investment is expected to help create 250 new jobs in the region.

"We commend Greene County on their approach to create new opportunities for their local workers," said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. “The educational opportunities resulting from this project will help Mississippi meet the growing demand for a skilled ship building workforce.”

The expansions to the training center will train workers in electrical, ship-fitting, welding and pipe-fitting.

