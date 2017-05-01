WATCH LIVE: Decision 2017 election returns - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WATCH LIVE: Decision 2017 election returns

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Steve Williams and Karrie Leggett Brown are giving analysis and the latest election returns in the WDAM 7 studio. 

To watch the show, click here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly