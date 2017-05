On Saturday the Laurel Police Department hosted a Drug Take Back Event, allowing residents the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

This year's event was the most successful to date, with 187 pounds of prescription drugs being collected. This is the seventh time LPD has participated in the event, totaling over 600 pounds of drugs, according to a LPD press release.

LPD said they were thankful to the DEA, DEA SSA Schwartz and residents that participated in the event for making it a huge success.

