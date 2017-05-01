What you need to know ahead of the primaries

With the municipal primaries coming up on Tuesday, here are a few things you should know.

Tuesday's election will determine the Republican and Democratic party nominees, which means independents such as Hattiesburg mayoral candidates Toby Barker and Shawn O'Hara will not be on the ballot until the general election on June 6.

Some precincts in the Pine Belt do not have any contested races and will not have a primary. In Laurel, for example, only Ward 5 and Ward 7 will be holding primaries on Tuesday, but all precincts will be open for the June 6 general election.

If you are not sure where to vote, check your voter registration card or ask your city clerk. Also, the Mississippi Secretary of State's website has a polling place locator that allows you to type in your address to locate your precinct.

Do not forget to bring your photo ID with you when you head to the polls on Tuesday.

A list of all candidates running in the Pine Belt can be found on the WDAM website.

