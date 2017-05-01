Lynn Buckhaults wins Republican primary for mayor of Ellisville

Lynn Buckhaults has won the republican primary for Ellisville mayor. Source: WDAM

The Republican primary for Ellisville mayor was determined early Tuesday.

Lynn Buckhaults won the Republican primary with 72 percent of the vote.

"A lot of good people have helped me, a lot of family and some very good friends," Buckhaults said. "I thank the voters for their overwhelming support."

Buckhaults will run against Susan Patterson Kelly, an Independent, in the general election on June 6.

