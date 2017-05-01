Newsome, McKenzie face off in Columbia mayoral race in June

The Republican and Democratic mayoral candidates have been chosen for the Columbia mayoral race.

Calvin "Scope" Newsome won the Democratic primary with 71 percent of the vote.

Justin W. McKenzie won the Republican primary with 58 percent of the vote.

Newsome and McKenzie will go head-to-head for the Columbia mayor position on June 6 in the general election.

