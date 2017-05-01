Hal Marx wins Petal mayor - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Hal Marx wins Petal mayor

Petal Mayor Hal Marx has won another four years as mayor. Photo Credit WDAM Petal Mayor Hal Marx has won another four years as mayor. Photo Credit WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Hal Marx has won another four years as Petal mayor.

Marx defeated his challenger Anthony Evans with 577 votes to Evan's 206 votes.

Marx does not have a Democratic or Independent challenger, therefore there will be no mayoral race in the general election.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly