DuPree to face Barker, O'Hara in general election

Mayor Johnny DuPree is one step closer to a 5th term as mayor. /Photo credit: City of Hattiesburg

Mayor Johnny DuPree secured the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primaries by a large margin.

DuPree took 79 percent of the vote to Tom Garmon's 14 percent, and Catherine Starr's 5 percent.

DuPree will face Independent candidate Toby Barker and Shawn O'Hara in the general election June 6.

This will be DuPree's fifth term, if elected in June.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.