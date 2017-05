Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

After the huge rain event yesterday and least we can dry out today and Tuesday.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for today and Tuesday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to around 80 today and in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

The next weather system to impact the Pine Belt will be on Wednesday and Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This system may bring another round of heavy rain with it as and we will continue to monitor the system closely.

Sunny and cooler weather arrive Friday into Sunday.