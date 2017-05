2008 inductee of the College Football Hall of Fame, Lou Holtz was in Hattiesburg on Tuesday to speak at First Priority's 18th annual auction. Courtesy: WDAM

College football Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz was in Hattiesburg on Tuesday to speak about faith and family at First Priority’s 18th annual auction.

The 1988 National Champion coach of Notre Dame has coached over 400 games. Yet, Holtz never went up against Southern Miss during his coaching career.

"I started following [Southern Miss] years ago,” Holtz said. “You had a quarterback here by the name of Brett Favre. Then you had coach [Jeff] Bower and I followed them with Larry Fedora, etc. You've really come on and done a very, very nice job the last two years. Never coached against Southern Miss but my son [Skip Holtz] is the head coach of Louisiana Tech and he has."

