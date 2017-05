USM track and field broke two school records at the Southern Miss Open over the weekend.

Freshman Nadia Maffo’s hammer throw of 62.04 meters marked a first place finish and school record. The 4x100 meter relay team comprised of Cra’vorkian Carson, Alexander Richemond, Curtis Walker and Jamad Smith came in second with a time of 40.04 seconds. However, that finish set a new Golden Eagle record.

The meet was USM’s last before the Conference USA Outdoor Championships in El Paso, Texas on May 11.

In addition to the meet held in Hattiesburg, the Southern Miss community mourned the passing of former track standout Ples Wilkerson who passed away at the age of 52. The former Golden Eagle (1982-86) was an eight-time 4x100 meter champion.

