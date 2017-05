Southern Pine Electric crews have reduced the number of customers without power from 2,100 to 161 as of 4:30 p.m.

Most of those still without power are in Covington (81), Smith (58) and Jasper (18) counties. Crews continue working to restore power to all customers, according to a Facebook post from Southern Pine Electric.

Earlier, Southern Pines reported that up to 2100 customers in their region were without power, the majority of which were in Rankin County (1,200).

To keep up with power outages, visit www.southernpine.coop or Facebook.com/mysouthernpine.

