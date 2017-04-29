Rick Burgess speaks at Women's Life Conference

The Women's Life Conference was a little different this year.

For the first time, men were invited to join the ladies for the 28th annual event held at Jones County Junior College Saturday.

The event featured nationally acclaimed radio talk show host Rick Burgess from the "Rick & Bubba Show." Burgess is a comedian, a radio personality and a New York Times bestselling author.

Burgess said he was honored to be selected to speak at the conference this year.

"Asking the government to solve a problem is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire," Burgess said. "It really is the call of people to help their brothers and sisters in the time of need. This is a great opportunity to raise money for a benevolence fund that takes care of people that need medical screenings who can't provide them for themselves."

Burgess shared his story of relationship through time of tragedy. In 2008, Burgess and his wife, Sherri, lost their two-and-a-half-year-old son after he drowned in a family pool. He said he wanted to speak about the topic and share the trials and tribulations of the journey.

"We both felt like that time the response we could have to that is the use to help other people," Burgess said. "My wife wrote an incredible book."

The book, "Bronner: A Journey to Understand," was written in honor of their son, Bronner. Burgess said he was proud of his wife for taking the time to put their experience into words to help others.

The event also featured the comedy trio Southern Fried Chicks. During the event, a talk show style panel of relationship experts answered some of the most commonly asked questions by men and women.

South Central Regional Medical Center has been recognized for hosting one of the largest women’s health events in the state, but by popular demand, decided to host its first ever men and women’s event this year.

All proceeds will go to the South Central healthcare foundation for community health and education projects.

