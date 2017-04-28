Pair arrested for string of car burglaries in Petal

Two people were arrested in Petal for a string of auto burglaries. Source: RNN

Petal Police said two men have been arrested after a string of car burglaries this week.

Addrean Taylor, 18, and Johnathan Hollingsworth, 18, are both facing charges in connection to the burglaries.

Investigator Sammy Ray said several cars were broken into on Wednesday in the Petal area. Rays said the pair was arrested Friday, after help from the public.

Bond was set at $30,000 for three counts of auto burglary for Taylor Friday afternoon. Police say Taylor was out on bond for a felony sexual battery charge that also stems from charges brought by the Petal Police Department.

Hollingsworth faces two county of auto burglary. Police say Hollingsworth will have an initial appearance Monday or Tuesday.

