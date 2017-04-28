Forecast: Warm and breezy weather expected today.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy and breezy today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy and very breezy on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

The next weather system to impact the area arrives Sunday. This system may bring the threat of severe weather and heavy rain to the Pine Belt. We will continue to monitor this storm system and keep you posted.

Stay tuned!