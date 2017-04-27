Council members review, score disaster recovery proposals

Hattiesburg City Council members reviewed and scored proposals for disaster recovery services in a special called meeting Thursday.

Council members scored the proposals for disaster recovery consulting services on five criteria including qualifications and experience, proposed strategy and technical approach, and price.

Each tabulated scores individually, and paperwork was collected by Janet Beech, deputy city council clerk. Beech will review the scores and propose a recommendation for council members to vote on at their next meeting on May 2.

